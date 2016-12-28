Aiken County legislator released on bond, future in House uncertain after arrest

An Aiken County legislator is now free on $20,000 bond after his arrest this week for domestic violence charges. However, the speaker of the South Carolina House says State Rep. Chris Corley, R-Graniteville, could still lose his seat in the chamber should he be formally indicted.

Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Corley on charges of first-degree domestic violence charge and pointing a weapon at a woman in the presence of his children. The woman said the 36-year-old married father of three got angry after she accused him of cheating on her. The woman said Corley assaulted her until she started bleeding, before getting his gun and threatening to kill first her, then himself. Corley told deputies he only pushed his wife when she began to hit him and that she scratched his face.

A magistrate on Tuesday set Corley’s bond at $10,000 for each charge. He must also not have contact with the victim and turn over any guns he owns to law enforcement. He did not speak with reporters when leaving the county detention center.

Corley was reelected to just his second term in the House last month. A spokeswoman for House Speaker Jay Lucas said Lucas is aware of the arrest and that state law requires he suspend Corley from office once a formal indictment is handed down.

“If and when an indictment is issued, the Speaker will take the necessary action to comply with the law and maintain the dignity of the House of Representatives,” the statement said.

Lucas has already suspended one fellow GOP lawmaker for the upcoming session. The Speaker suspended State Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Daniel Island, earlier this month after the State Grand Jury indicted the lawmaker on dozens of ethics-related counts.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Abdullah said the investigation is far from over. “We still have a lot of groundwork to go,” he told reporters after Tuesday’s bond hearing. “Even though we’ve made an arrest, this is an incident that’s still fresh and there’s still a lot of pieces that we have to put together to complete this investigation.”