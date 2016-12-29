Time running out for South Carolina to comply with federal Real ID Standards

The clock is ticking for South Carolina to comply with federal Real ID Standards.

The State newspaper reports that bills have been pre-filed in both the S.C. House and Senate that would start to get the ball rolling on getting the state to comply the federal ID standards of the eight-year renewal period, rather than the 10-year South Carolina cycle of renewal.

Starting on Jan. 30, 2017, visitors, delivery people and workers without U.S. Department of Defense identification will not be able to use their South Carolina driver’s licenses to get into to places like military bases unless the Department of Homeland Security grants another exemption to the state. Without the extension, visitors will have to show another form of federally acceptable identification, like a passport to get in.

Then starting in January of 2018 a South Carolina driver’s licenses could not be used to get on an airplane at any airport in the entire country or to get into any secured federal building, unless an exemption is extended. An extension has been granted for five years, but the Department of Homeland Security has threatened not to grant another one.

Congress passed the Real ID Act after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It was crafted with the goal to create state ID’s that are uniform across the country, and be linked to the data that the individual used to get the driver’s license.

South Carolina was one of a few states that passed laws prohibiting the state Department of Motor Vehicle from complying with the Real ID requirements. The thought was that the federal government was overstepping its authority by requiring what the states considered to be a national identification card.