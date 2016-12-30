Road fatalities approach last years high before New Year’s peak

Road fatalities in South Carolina approach a four year high before the peak New Year’s Eve weekend.

There are seven fewer deaths in 2016 than there were in 2015 according to data released by the State Hightway Patrol. The 969 deaths in 2016 come just ahead of New Year’s Eve weekend that usually shows a spike in accidents. Last year seven people died on New Year’s Eve weekend alone, which if it were to happen again would tie the 2015 high.

To prevent that from happening, Highway Patrolman Matt Southern asks people to make designated driver plans before heading out to parties this weekend.

“If you are going to consume alcohol what so ever you need to have a plan in place before you go to that celebration,” Southern said, “Whether that is coming out with a designated driver before you get to your destination or using a ride sharing service.” Last year the data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that the roads in South Carolina were the most deadly in the nation. The state Highway Patrol is intent on bringing that number down and aims to prevent any deaths this weekend.

Southern says you can report suspicious driving by dialing “*-H-P” (STAR-H-P) anywhere in the state of South Carolina to help the state patrol reduce the number of drunk drivers and hopes to avoid any fatalities this weekend. “We talk about one being one too many, you know that is a mother, a father, a grandfather, grandmother, a sibling, a friend that is not going to be here to ring in the New Year’s.” said Southern.

In the last four years Spartanburg County saw the most road deaths each calendar year. This year Spartanburg has 10 more fatalities than it did in 2015. Last year. Saluda County went an entire year without a road death, as did Edgefield County in 2013. Those are the only two counties in the last four years to go without a road fatality for a single calendar year.