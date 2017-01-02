DHEC offers tobacco cessation resources

The new year offers the opportunity for tobacco users to quit and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is helping tobacco users kick the habit, for good. The agency is pitching its South Carolina Tobacco Quitline to help tobacco users attempting to quit at any stage of the process.

Tobacco Control Network outreach coordinator Catherine Warner told South Carolina Radio Network they have a variety of services without cost.

”It offers free services for people who enroll. By calling 1-800-784-8669 enrolled callers are eligible for a one on one session with a trained professional quit coach,” Warner said.

The quitline features free one-on-one telephone coaching, web-based and text message support, assistance in developing personalized quit plans, and free nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, gum and lozenges to eligible callers.

“They can get access to print resources as well as information about physical classes offered in their local area. If they qualify upon enrollment then they could also receive free nicotine replacement therapy,” said Warner.

Warner said cigarettes aren’t the only type of tobacco or nicotine-delivery device. “Predominantly, we see cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes,” Warner said.

The quitline operates 24 hours per day all week with the ability for individuals to enroll online. Services available to enrolled callers include a Quit Kit and the one-on-one sessions with a trained quit coach. Enrolled callers who are uninsured, underinsured, are on Medicare or Medicaid, or are under age 18 are eligible for up to five sessions with a quit coach, and enrolled pregnant/postpartum tobacco users can get up to 10 free sessions.

Call the S.C. Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669). For services in Spanish, call 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569). Or go online here.