House GOP walks back attempt to dismantle congressional ethics office, SC delegation among those critical

The House GOP on Tuesday decided against an amendment that would have significantly weakened the Office of Congressional Ethics, a day after the Republican conference approved it as their first effort in the new legislative session.

The attempt would have dismantled the OCE, created in 2008 as an independent ethics investigative body in addition to the House Ethics Committee. Instead, the measure put the office under the Ethics Committee and weakened its investigative power. It would also require the committee vote before any potential wrongdoing is turned over to law enforcement. But the conference vote — conducted behind closed doors — caused a backlash among Democrats, some Republican lawmakers and even President-Elect Donald Trump.

“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance!” said Trump in a series of tweets.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham echoed the same sentiment as the President-Elect on a Fox News Radio Show, calling the actions by House Republicans, “the dumbest fricking thing I’ve ever heard.”

By Tuesday afternoon, the House GOP had reconvened and decided to abandon the plan to replace the Office of Congressional Ethics.

For the outset, several South Carolinian congressmen voted against the idea. U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford took to Twitter to voice his opposition.

Self-policing on ethics does not work. It is a proverbial case of a fox guarding the henhouse. — Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) January 3, 2017

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson also voiced his opposition, “I opposed the amendment to amend the rules on the Office of Congressional Ethics. Since I was elected to Congress, I have pledged to be accessible and accountable. Elected officials should be held to a higher standard of scrutiny with an open process and full due process.”

SC Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison said he was not surprised by the bipartisan opposition.

“Donald Trump ran on the slogan of ‘Drain the Swamp’ and, listen that was a slogan that the House Democrats ran on in 2006,” he said. “And it’s how we took back the majority and set up this office of congressional ethics.”

Clemson Political Science Professor and GOP consultant Dave Woodard applauded the effort of the House Republicans to try to remove levels of bureaucratic scrutiny on federal legislators but thinks that more scrutiny should go towards state legislators.

“Look at the disclosures we’ve had in this state [South Carolina] over the last 20-25 years,” said Woodard, “misbehavior by legislators has generally been within the confine of the law, but that didn’t mean what they were doing was ethical.”

Woodard believes state legislative bodies can drain their own swamps by imposing a mandatory “cooling-off period” for legislators who leave office and more transparent campaign financing tools. The cooling off period would institute a time limit before a former legislator could be hired to lobby their former colleagues.