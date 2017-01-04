Forecasters becoming increasingly confident of snow in Upstate, Piedmont this weekend

Forecasters are growing increasingly confident that South Carolina’s Upstate will see at least some snow this weekend, although they are less certain about the Midlands and Pee Dee regions.

The latest accumulation forecasts from the National Weather Service on Wednesday predicted an inch of snow for Friday night/Saturday morning along all Sandhills areas north and west of Aiken, Calhoun, Clarendon, Dillon, Florence, and Orangeburg counties. The potential amount increases to 2-3 inches for the Piedmont and Catawba regions before dropping back to an inch or two in the Greenville-Spartanburg area.

National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist Tony Sturey (STEW-ree) says the question is whether expected precipitation happens before or after temperatures drop below freezing. “(Our models’) confidence is increasing that there’s going to be some precipitation,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “We’re trying to put some early numbers on potential accumulation.”

NWS forecasters say the temperature will rarely leave the 30s from Friday night through Monday. But the question will be whether the expected precipitation occurs before or after temperatures in the Carolinas drop below freezing.

Sturey warned conditions could still be dangerous even if the weather ends up only being a freezing rain. “It’s still going to be followed up by cold air, so anything that does fall has the potential for refreezing at night.”

Transportation officials are already taking precautions for the icy conditions. State Department of Transportation crews in all 46 counties are preparing snow and ice removal equipment. Upstate teams will begin pretreating interstates and major routes with a salt mixture beginning Thursday, while Midlands and Pee Dee personnel will follow suit on Friday. The agency expects crews on rotating 24-hour shifts on Friday as part of the preparation and response efforts.