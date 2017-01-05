Four SC stores among the Kmarts, Sears closing nationwide

Four stores in South Carolina will not survive the latest round of closings by Kmart and its holding company Sears.

Sears Holding Company announced Wednesday that it would close more than 150 stores nationwide as the retail firm continues its financial slide. The total closures includes 46 closings that were first announced last week.

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation,” Sears said in a statement. “Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success.”

The South Carolina closings are spread across the state and involve one Sears store and three Kmarts. The unfortunate locations are Kmarts on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson, the Highway 72 Bypass in Greenwood, and a Rivers Avenue store in North Charleston. The lone Sears closing in the Palmetto State will be a location along David McLeod Boulevard in Florence.

Eligible associates impacted by these layoffs will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other stores in their area, according to Wednesday’s statement.

Affected stores:

— Kmart — 3801 B Clemson Boulevard, Anderson

— Kmart — 254 Highway 72 Bypass, Greenwood

— Kmart — 8571 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston

— Sears — 2701 David H McLeod Blvd, Florence