Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Governor Nikki Haley has declared a state of emergency as a winter storm approaches South Carolina tonight.

— State highway crews are placing salt, brine, and sand on roads to help them avoid icing over once conditions drop below freezing.

— An old cannonball was found in a Columbia neighborhood Thursday night.

— The state Department of Public Safety decided to end its practice of sending a Christian-themed book on grieving after one group cried foul.