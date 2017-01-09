A new incoming governor revives questions about potential gas tax increase

A likely new governor means the road funding debate — and specifically, a proposed increase in the state’s 17 cents per-gallon gas tax — could very possibly be renewed in the South Carolina Statehouse this year.

Legislators last year set aside or borrow $4 billion in additional money to pay for repairs, widening and maintenance the next decade, but leaders want a permanent funding source. A proposal in the House would try to reach this goal by increasing that tax by 2 cents each year until 2023 and increase a $300 limit on sales taxes for any purchase. Senators are pushing an alternate plan that would gradually raise the tax by 12 cents over a three-year period.

But those proposals have been opposed in the past by Gov. Nikki Haley, who has said she will not support a gas tax increase without a corresponding or larger decrease elsewhere and changes in the agency’s leadership structure. But incoming Gov. Henry McMaster, set to take office once Haley resigns to become United Nations ambassador later this year, has been mum on whether he holds the same position.

“Whether or not (a gas tax increase) will go forward will be what the next governor says his opinion on that will be,” State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, said. “If he says he would sign a bill like that, then I think there will be enough votes between Democrats and some Republicans to pass it. But if he says he’ll veto it, then I would not anticipate you’d see something.” Sheheen is supportive of raising new money through an increase.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said he thinks there’s reason for optimism even as the public becomes frustrated. “Outside the Statehouse… it appears as if very little progress has been made,” he told reporters during a legislative media workshop last week. “I actually think that inside the Statehouse, though, there’s been a considerable amount of progress. I think that the points of disagreement have been severely narrowed.”

But there are potential signs that any proposed deal will face a difficult floor fight. State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said he would not support any increase in funding without reforms to the state Department of Transportation’s leadership. Davis said the governor should have greater greater control of the agency. Until last year, the agency’s Transportation Commission was mostly chosen by legislators based on congressional district. New legislation approved this year gave the governor the ability to appoint each commissioner, but only with the backing of each congressional district’s legislative delegation and Senate approval.

Davis argued that was not true reform. “No more money beyond the 130 percent increase we’ve already seen the last eight years until we get real reform in the DOT,” he told reporters at the same workshop.

Davis had filibustered a proposed gas tax increase last year until Senate leaders ultimately scrapped the idea.

Democratic lawmakers said they would also not back any income or business tax reductions to offset the gas tax if such a proposal benefitted only the top wage earners. Those senators have taken a similar position in the past.