Frigid temperatures expected for another day across SC

Temperatures dropped into the teen for part of South Carolina’s Upstate in the early Monday morning hours, as the entire state experienced temperatures well below freezing.

Forecasters believe the frigid weather will remain another day, with a high of only 36 predicted for the Greenville region. The Midlands and Pee Dee are expecting highs in the lower 40s, while the coast is not forecast to exceed 45 degrees.

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will drop back below freezing statewide on Monday, before warming up to normal South Carolina winter weather by Tuesday afternoon.

State Emergency Management Division officials warn residents that the somewhat unusual conditions for South Carolina can cause frostbite or hypothermia to individuals not dressed properly. The agency warns South Carolinians unaccustomed to dealing with such severe cold to keep exposure to a minimum. High wind speeds dramatically increase the effects of cold temperatures by increasing the “wind chill factor.”

Watch for signs of frostbite, such as the loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities such as finger, toes, ear lobes and the tip of your nose. Change any wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat. Wet clothing loses all of its insulating value and transmits heat rapidly.

Be aware of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, electric shock and fire if using alternative sources for electricity, heating or cooking. Never burn charcoal briquettes or run a generator indoors. emember the usual emergency supplies: a flashlight and batteries, a battery-powered radio, extra non-perishable food and water, extra medicines and baby items, and first-aid supplies.

Freezing temperatures can also burst water pipes in homes that lack heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other measures to insulate them from the cold.