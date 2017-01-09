Incorrect report leads to false alarm on active shooter at Joint Base Charleston

Military leaders say communication mistakes led to confusion about a poosible active shooter at Joint Base Charleston last week in what was meant to be a drill.

In a statement released to media outlets, a Joint Base Charleston spokesman said the active shooter exercise started Friday afternoon at the post. During the drill, an incorrect report was issued to the Command Post. That led the post to issue a real-world warning, following military protocol. That prompted a lockdown.

The spokesman said correct building numbers were soon established and the base was determined secure. He said security forces were soon able to determine the reporting error, lifted the lockdown, and continued the exercise.

“We conduct exercises throughout the year to test our personnel’s readiness and safety procedures. It is our priority to ensure our installation is prepared to react in the event of an active shooter,” the base’s commander Col. Robert Lyman said in the statement. “We appreciate our community’s longstanding support of our mission and we thank you for your patience.”

The drill began at 1:06 p.m., according to the spokesman.