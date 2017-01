Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A federal jury has reached its decision on Emanuel AME Church shooter Dylann Roof — handing down a death sentence.

— Clemson fans are on-campus celebrating a national title their football team won early Tuesday morning.

— A Goose Creek High School student was arrested after he was found with a gun at the school.

— South Carolina’s senior senator quizzed Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions about his thoughts on a Muslim immigration ban.