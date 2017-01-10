South Carolina needs to replace aging school buses

South Carolina’s education chief said the Palmetto State needs to find the money to retire its aging bus fleet, which includes some vehicles that are approaching 30 years old.

Education Superintendent Molly Spearman made the comments Monday at a press conference in Columbia, addressing concerns with the state-owned school bus fleet and outlining her plan to overhaul its current makeup to improve both safety and efficiency.

“As State Superintendent my top priority has and will always be the safety of our students. That starts each morning when the bus arrives and ends when the bus drops students off,” said Spearman.

Since the 1950s, South Carolina has owned, fueled, and maintained the fleet of school buses that transport students to and from its public schools. The Palmetto State remains the only state in the country to maintain and operate its own statewide fleet. Currently, the state Departmetn of Education utilizes nearly 5,600 school buses that traveled over 82 million miles last year.

“We can no longer wait to address the needs of our state’s student transportation system,” Spearman said. “I am committed to working tirelessly with our state’s leaders to ensure students have safe and reliable transportation for years to come.”

Older buses, particularly those manufactured from 1995-1996 which account for 45 percent of the total bus fleet, are in dire need of replacement. The ongoing maintenance needs of these buses in addition to their higher fuel consumption means that they are more than twice as costly to operate per mile compared to newer models. To address these ongoing concerns, Spearman has asked the General Assembly to fund the replacement of over 1,000 of the problematic 20 plus year old buses. She has also worked alongside State Treasurer Curtis Loftis and the General Assembly to put into place the first ever lease to purchase program for school buses which she is advocating to continue to utilize moving forward. Spearman said it could cost $95 million to replace 1,000 buses.

In addition to funding for the replacement of the aging fleet, Spearman is also asking the General Assembly to fund baseline salary increases for drivers and bus shop technicians who are difficult to recruit and retain and are often paid lower salaries than their counterparts at other agencies.