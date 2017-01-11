State Treasurer furious about proposal to remove him from pension oversight

South Carolina’s state treasurer is furious about a new legislative proposal that would remove him as custodian of South Carolina’s pension funds.

The proposal was revealed among the Joint Pension Review Committee’s recommendations at its Tuesday meeting. The joint committee of House and Senate members is tasked with finding solutions for a $20 billion deficit in the retirement investment funds for public employees in South Carolina. That is the gap between what is promised to retirees versus what the state has in assets.

Committee members backed recommendations made by an independent auditor several years ago to reduce the number of agencies involved in overseeing the fund. One of those interpretations involved removing State Treasurer Curtis Loftis as the fund’s sole custodian and placing it with the Public Employee Benefits Authority. It would also remove Loftis as the only elected official on the state’s Retirement System Investment Commission — which makes investment decisions for the fund — and replace him with a commission member he would appoint. The proposal also strips the state Fiscal Accountability Authority — consisting of the governor, treasurer, comptroller general and the House and Senate budget chiefs — from making decisions related to the fund.

Loftis was furious about the proposal, which he claims is in response to his whistleblowing about the pension fund’s growing deficit. “(Being custodian) gives me information that led me to the debacle that cost $7 billion. If I weren’t the custodian, the people would never know they blew money like drunken sailors.”

Specifically, the Treasurer said he warned about high fees and low return performance that helped grow the fund’s debt significantly the past dozen years. But the joint committee’s chair State Sen. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson, said he has concerns about a single person acting as custodian for the state’s massive funds. He noted Loftis’ recent reprimand by the State Ethics Commission for helping persuade the state to hire a longtime friend as an attorney in legal litigation.

But Loftis insisted the move takes away any elected official — and thus, someone directly accountable to voters — from making investment decisions. Both the RSIC and PEBA are appointed by lawmakers.

“99 percent of the people of South Carolina cannot identify the members of the Investment Commission or PEBA. Tey are unaccountable to anybody. They have five-year terms. Nobody in the public knows their names. Nobody knows what they do. And they lose tens of billions of dollars and nothing happens to them.”

Members of the committee warned Tuesday that an expensive fix is required to save the fund. Their recommendations include raising the employer contribution rates (currently, state government and its agencies or municipalities pay 11.56 percent into the fund for each employee paycheck), lowering the expected rate of return on investments (which would increase the future deficit, but which analysts say shows a more realistic goal), and guaranteeing at least some money paid towards interest on the fund’s debt.

State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, was pleased with another proposal to cap the amount employees pay into the fund at 9 percent (from its current 8.6 percent, but lower than an expected 9.2 percent next year). “Generally the easy decision… is to place the burden on employees. That’s been my experience here,” he said.

But State Rep. Jeff Bradley, R-Hilton Head, questioned how the state could come close to closing the deficit, which he notes would dwarf any amount of money legislators could possibly set aside to pay it. “When you’re dealing with a $20 billion problem over 20 years… We’re looking at a billion dollars a year for 20 years.” South Carolina’s entire General Fund revenue for all state expenses is only about $7 billion each year.

The state House and Senate will consider the changes later this year.