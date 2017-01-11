Voluntary layoffs offered by Boeing to engineers in North Charleston

Boeing said that the company will offer voluntary layoffs to engineers this month at its North Charleston operations.

The Post and Courier reports that the company is starting to carry out cost-reductions efforts that were released to employees late last year.

Boeing said that reduction in its workforce will happen through attrition, and offering voluntary layoffs. The company said it will continue to focus on maintaining employment levels to business and market demand.

It’s not the first time that Boeing has reduced the workforce at its North Charleston facility. In April the company offered voluntary layoffs to 200 engineers at the 787 Dreamliner assembly operations and at Propulsion South Carolina. The company never released how many accepted that buyout offer.

According to the newspaper Boeing has cut more than 650 jobs over the past year at its North Charleston operations. The company said it had a workforce of 7,609 full-time workers and contractors as of Dec. 22 at its South Carolina operations. About 9,000 jobs have been cut across the board at the company in recent months. Boeing said it has a company-wide workforce of 150,540 people.