SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— President Obama has designated one of the nation’s newest national monuments along Beaufort County’s barrier islands.

— Federal officials granted a temporary reprieve from a deadline that may have blocked SC licenses from being recognized at U.S. govt facilities.

— A former school resource officer at a Columbia-area high school has been cleared of any civil rights violations.

— Clemson will shut down its streets to celebrate the football team’s National Championship win with a Saturday parade.