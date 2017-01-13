Software firm expanding its Midlands operations, hoping to create 100 jobs

A software services provider and innovation firm is expanding its existing operations in the Midlands.

TCube Solutions indicated this week it will invest $1.7 million to move into a new facility and hopes to create 100 new jobs. “TCube Solutions is expanding in Richland County. It’s an innovation firm that actually grew out of the University of South Carolina’s Columbia Technology Incubator Program,” state Department of Commerce spokeswoman Adrienne Fairwell said.

Founded in 2007, TCube provides e-software systems implementation, configuration, maintenance and integration services to clients worldwide, particularly in the insurance industry.

With more than 100 existing employees in the United States, the company utilizes innovation accelerators and complementary solutions to reduce clients’ cost and risk, allowing them to maximize revenues.

The company will be moving into a 25,000-square-foot workspace in the First Base Building at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia. The building is adjacent to a baseball stadium located in Columbia at the site of a former state mental health hospital.

Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the first quarter of this year, and interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page online.