Dylann Roof’s death penalty sentence appeals could take years

Now that the sentencing phase for Dylann Roof is over and a federal jury has returned the death penalty, the next stage for the convicted Emanuel AME shooter will be the appeals process.

Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) Executive Director Robert Dunham told South Carolina Radio Network that the appeals process will most likely will very be long. “The short story of it is that after Dylann Roof leaves the district court, we’re looking at an appeals process that typically takes in the range of a decade to fifteen years,” he said.

Roof was sentenced in federal court, not the state as is the case for most capital punishment trials. Dunham said that the federal appeals process is not the same as the state appeals method. “The federal process is actually shorter than the state process,” he said.

Complicating matters is that Roof’s case is literally one of kind. “Dylann Roof is the first federal hate crime prosecution that resulted in the death penalty,” Dunham said. “Roof’s case is unique in that there is no question about who the perpetrator was.”

The Death Penalty Information Center is a nonprofit database which focuses on disseminating studies and reports related to capital punishment. The center was founded in 1990 and does not take an official position on the death penalty.