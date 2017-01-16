Fence upgrades set to improve security at South Carolina’s Governor’s Mansion

A section of fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Columbia is being upgraded to improve security.

According to The State newspaper the $319,220 improvement is on the east side of the mansion grounds. The work on it began in November and should be completed later this month.

The three-foot-high cast-iron fence is being refurbished and given a new brick foundation which will offer more security. It forms the perimeter of the grounds of the executive quarters.

The affected section is 475 feet long and had a brick foundation, but it was hard to see because it was covered with ivy. The cast-iron fence will continue to allow views into the grounds.

Construction material used in the improvement project matches that used on other parts of the fence.

The newspaper reported that the South Carolina Historic Preservation Office and the Design/Development Review Commission of Columbia were also involved in the upgrade to the fence and conducted a site assessment.