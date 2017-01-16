Gowdy named to House intelligence committee

JSouth Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, has been named to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He is the first member of Congress from the Palmetto State to be on the committee.

The Greenville News reports Gowdy was appointed to the panel by House’s Republican leadership on Friday. The Select Committee on Intelligence was created in 1977 but has never had a member from South Carolina, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Immediately after his appointment, Gowdy released a statement. “Protecting the safety and security of our fellow citizens is the preeminent function of government,” he said. “When it comes to our national security, we cannot afford to take risks. The House Intelligence Committee plays a vital role in protecting Americans both at home and abroad through conducting thorough oversight of our nation’s intelligence agencies.”

Gowdy was chair of the Select Committee on Benghazi which investigated the 2012 terrorist attacks in Libya. That committee was disbanded after it issued its final report last year.

At the same time Gowdy will continue to serve on three other committees: Ethics, Oversight and Government Reform and the Judiciary Committee.