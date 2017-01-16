Watchdog says lavish spending by MUSC board did not violate law, but questions ‘optics’

The chairman for the Medical University of South Carolina’s (MUSC) board says a new report by a watchdog group shows board members did nothing illegal in spending lavishly on meetings and university functions.

But while the State Inspector General’s office report notes no wrongdoing by the board, it still critcizes MUSC’s “optics” after the board members spent more than $655,000 in travel and event-related expenses over five years. Trustees normally meet in Charleston six times a year for meetings that occur over a three-day period.

“As anticipated, the (Inspector General’s) report clearly affirms the MUSC/MUHA Board of Trustees has at all times acted lawfully, and that there has been no wrongdoing in adherence to the policies that cover reimbursements for Board member travel and meal expenses,” Chairman Donald Johnson II said in a statement. “The MUSC Board Review Council will take the (Inspector General’s) recommendations under advisement and, after thorough discussion, the council will make recommendations to the MUSC/MUHA Board.”

The Inspector General’s Office looked into board spending at the MUSC/Medical University Hospital Authority after the Commission on Higher Education asked it to examine receipts and reimbursements that included $160 bottles of wine, a $6,400 farewell dinner and a $37,430 Christmas party.

While the report released last month made it clear the board’s actions were legal, it recommended that the state legislature tighten laws governing trustee travel expenses.

“From the public’s optic, $160 bottles of wine, a lavish Board of Visitors’ dinner, an expensive going away party, and large alcohol purchases for a hospitality room paid for MUSC officials can reasonably be expected to create an impression or suspicion among the public of MUSC violating the public’s trust,” stated the report by Inspector General Patrick Maley.

The report recommended that the legislature reconsider the exemption it gives college trustees from following the state’s travel rules. Because the school relies on the nonprofit University Medical Associates for a majority of board travel expenses, it has a 68 percent higher cap on lodging and 138 percent higher cap on food than normal state employees. If those rules are too restrictive for college fundraising, Maley recommended changing the restrictions governing other statewide employees to avoid the appearance of impropriety. It also recommended ending the practice of providing daily meal reimbursements for spouses or significant others, which is often funded by a nonprofit tied to MUSC.

In its response, MUSC argued the $655,000 cost over five years was an investment, arguing Board of Trustees and Board of Visitors members were a big part of the school’s $16 million in fundraising during that time. “The significance of these events towards the mission of MUSC cannot be overstated,” the school responded. “This is a substantial accomplishment and result towards supporting the education, research and patient care mission of MUSC.”