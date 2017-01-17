Gov. Haley’s confirmation hearing for U.N. Ambassador set to begin

Gov. Nikki Haley’s U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations is slated to get underway Wednesday.

Haley will testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. She will be introduced by South Carolina’s two senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.

Her confirmation will likely focus on her relative lack of foreign policy experience and whether she agrees or disagrees with President-elect Donald Trump on controversial issues — particularly Russia’s suspected involvement in hacking the emails of Democratic Party officials and the UN’s relationship with Israel.

However, Democrats consider Haley more palatable among Trump’s announced nominees and may hold back on the same confrontations they had with Attorney General choice Jeff Sessions or Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson.

The hearing comes a week after Tillerson’s. During his hearing, the former ExxonMobil CEO angered Democrats and some Republicans for declining to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. Haley would have to report to Tillerson.

The Post and Courier reports that Haley has made efforts to meet any opposition head-on. She met with most committee Republicans before the end of December and earlier this month. Last week she spent time meeting with Democrats. According to the newspaper the Democrats who spoke with her said the meetings were good. Those who didn’t meet with Haley did say that they were impressed by her background.

Haley’s staff has indicated she plans to criticize the U.N. over its treatment of Israel — likely sparked by the Security Council’s vote this month to condemn that country’s settlements into areas claimed by the Palestinian Authority. She will also question whether the U.S. is getting its money’s worth from the organization, given that it pays 22 percent of the U.N. budget.