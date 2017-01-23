Dylann Roof’s friend Joey Meek scheduled to be sentenced in Feb.

A friend of Dylann Roof who prosecutors say knew about Roof’s plan to carry out a mass shooing at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston but did nothing will be sentenced next month.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports 22-year-old Joey Meek is scheduled for February 28 at the federal courthouse in Charleston. Meek has been free on bail since November 2015.

Meek reached a deal with prosecutors in April and pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony and lying to federal agents. He faces up to eight years in prison although he could receive a a softer sentence after prosecutors indicated he would cooperate in Roof’s trial. It is not clear what kind of assistance Meek provided since he did not testify in the trial.

The newspaper reports that Meek and Roof had been childhood friends and lived and grew-up in the same community. They reconnected weeks before the church killings, family members said, and Roof stayed with Meek.