Motion claims Horry County Police knew of detective’s wrongdoing

A new motion filed in state court claims Horry County Police Department(HCPD) was aware of a detective’s misconduct for over ten years.

According to WMBF-TV in the motion a “Jane Doe” is named as one of several women accusing the Horry County Police Department of carelessness in their handling of a detective who is accused of sexually harassing them. The motion requests a partial summary judgment against the department to prevent parts of the case from going to trial next week.

It claims the police department knew of Detective Allen Lange’s wrongdoing as far back as 2003. Jane Doe has previously claimed that the detective sexually assaulted her in a police vehicle, as well as subjecting her to forced behavior and unwanted sexual advances.

She is one of six women to come forward making similar claims against the detective and against the HCPD and Horry County. The department is facing four other lawsuits in addition to Jane Doe’s.

Ia deposition related to the suit, Large denied he sexually assaulted or harassed the women. However, he admitted to encouraging them to participate in sexual fetish videos.