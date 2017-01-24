SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast (aired at 5:30 PM):

— We’re just minutes away from a Senate vote that is expected to confirm Gov. Nikki Haley as the next United Nations ambassador.

— Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster is set to be sworn in as South Carolina’s 117th governor just moments after that happens.

— Previous UN Ambassador Samantha Power believes Haley can do the job, but says other countries will care more about the man who appointed her.

— An Aiken County legislator resigned from the state House to face domestic violence charges.