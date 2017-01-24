Vote expected at 5:30 on Haley nomination to become UN ambassador

Gov. Nikki Haley’s nomination to become the next United Nations ambassador is now up to the full Senate after a committee advanced her confirmation vote Tuesday.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved Haley’s nomination in a 19-2 vote Tuesday, six days after she testified before them. The move sets up a potential floor vote on Tuesday evening scheduled for 5:30 pm, but her nomination could be delayed if any of the 100 senators decide to use their ability to slow down the process.

Two Democratic senators opposed her vote in the committee meeting, saying Haley’s remarks in her written answers were direct contradictions to what she later submitted in writing to them.

Haley would need only a simple majority to be confirmed — all but certain with her own Republican Party controlling the chamber. Democrats have avoided criticizing her for the most part, noting she differs from Trump on issues like Russian aggression and potentially defunding the U.N. However, they could still try to force a delay on her nomination to work out a political deal with other nominees they dislike. But there has been no indication of that to this point (unlike with Haley’s potential Secretary of State superior Rex Tillerson).

The governor has previously indicated she would resign her South Carolina office upon the Senate confirming her nomination. Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster is in line to fill out her term’s remaining two years once that happens.