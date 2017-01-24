South Carolina with United States Conference of Mayors

South Carolina has a strong voice when it comes to the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) developing its relationship with President Donald Trump.

The organization’s Second Vice-President is Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. He told South Carolina Radio Network that he and the other mayor’s want the president to understand the role that American cities have on the national economy. “Our job has really just been to make sure that he understands the great things that are happing in cities and metropolitan areas,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin said that mayors have been discussing various topics that they will present to the president. “We’ve been talking about issues from healthcare to immigration to infrastructure to a number of different things.”

Benjamin said the organization wants the president to know how his plan for infrastructure across the nation would be implemented. “We want to make sure as he looks at delivering, his hope is a trillion dollars of new infrastructure that he understands the way that 80 percent of the infrastructure across the county is delivered, it’s delivered by state and local governments,” Benjamin said.

Next year Benjamin will take over the presidency of the USCM.

According to their website the USCM is the official non-partisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are 1,408 such cities in the country today. Each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.

The primary roles of The U.S. Conference of Mayors are to:

Promote the development of effective national urban/suburban policy;

Strengthen federal-city relationships;

Ensure that federal policy meets urban needs;

Provide mayors with leadership and management tools; and

Create a forum in which mayors can share ideas and information.

The Conference holds its Winter Meeting each January in Washington, D.C. and an Annual Meeting each June in a different U.S. city. Additional meetings and events are held as directed by the Conference leadership.