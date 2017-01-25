Leatherman reelected Senate president pro tempore

South Carolina’s state Senate on Wednesday reelected State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, as its president pro tempore in a 28-16 vote.

The 85-year-old Leatherman, widely viewed as South Carolina’s most powerful elected official, had resigned the very same position on Tuesday. Since the state constitution requires the Senate president pro tempore become lieutenant governor once the office becomes vacant, Leatherman temporarily gave up the seat to avoid the largely-ceremonial position.

Former Sen. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson, offered himself up for the lieutenant governor’s office. Senators on Wednesday voted for Bryant as temporary president pro tempore so he could assume the state’s number two office. Leatherman then ran for his old position again, defeating State Sen. Harvey Peeler.

“I pledge to you that I will try to continue to lead us down the road so that we have decorum in this body, so that the people out there can understand the workings of this Senate,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Leatherman won his own seat despite nearly two-thirds of his fellow Republicans voting against him. Instead he had to rely on moderate GOP allies and Democrats to win the vote. Conservatives opposed to Leatherman said he had a constitutional duty to move into the lieutenant governor’s post, as his predecessor Glenn McConnell did in 2012.

“If you took the oath, dadgummit, you ought to do it,” Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said. Massey also added he was concerned about the power Leatherman has amassed after 36 years in the chamber — besides serving as the floor leader, the Florence Republican is also budget chairman and sits on other state boards that control borrowing and road funding.