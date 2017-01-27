Fabric manufacturer to cross border from Charlotte, bring 130 jobs

A Charlotte fabric manufacturer plans to move its factory and distribution facilities across the border to a new, $13 million facility in the Fort Mill area.

Oxco, a light manufacturer and distributor of nonwoven fabrics, plans to bring 130 jobs to the future 150,000 square-foot facility just off Interstate-77 near the North Carolina state line.

“Given our company’s success and growth in recent years, and therefore our need for a larger facility, we’re delighted to be planning for a move to York County,” Oxco President C.T. Chu said in a statement. “The attractive incentives offered by the county and state, and the convenient location with access to Interstate 77 for our employees, distributors and customers alike, made the move an easy decision.”

Oxco will receive job development tax credits, while S.C. Coordinating Council approved a $200,000 grant to York County a for improvements to the Lakemont Business Park property where Oxco intends to build.

The company hopes to begin hiring for the new facility by summer 2018. It was not immediately clear how many of the 130 jobs will come from Oxco’s existing location in northwest Charlotte