SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The director of SC’s Department of Juvenile Justice will resign following a report that criticized severe problems in her agency.

— Among other issues, auditors said they found no evidence the agency investigated a teen’s death at one of its wilderness camps in 2015.

— Nikki Haley made her first visit to the United Nations since becoming U.S. Ambassador.

— A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows even fewer South Carolina workers belonged to a labor union last year.