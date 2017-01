Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC’s congressional delegation is divided on Trump’s immigration executive order.

— They are vowing to help a Greenville resident who’s been stuck in Iran since the order took effect.

— An elementary school teacher has been arrested after biting a child at a Greenville trampoline park.

— The University of South Carolina has announced specifics on a plan to erect a statue honoring the school’s first African-American professor.