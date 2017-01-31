South Carolina Radio Network

South Carolina may have to borrow for repair projects

South Carolina lawmakers will likely try to borrow millions of dollars through revenue bonds to pay for repairs and maintenance projects at state-owned buildings and facilities.

The State newspaper reports $446 million included in the state budget that will take effect July 1 will probably go to prop up the state’s underfunded pension system, for damage costs caused by Hurricane Matthew and state services which includes K-12 public education.

According to the newspaper, some South Carolina lawmakers are open to the idea of borrowing money to pay for renovations and other projects needed at over 5,000 state-owned buildings.

According to the South Carolina Treasurer’s Office the state has the ability to borrow about $2 billion.

The Department of Administration estimates that on top of deferred maintenance costs, the state will have $799.2 million in building costs over the next three decades.

Building projects that colleges and technical schools want from the state in next year’s budget account for the bulk of about $1 billion in requested money for them.


