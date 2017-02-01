SC State Guard commander will enter race for Congress if Mulvaney gets budget post

A prominent Camden attorney who leads the South Carolina State Guard announced Wednesday that he will run for a seat in Congress should it open in the next month.

Thomas Mullikin indicated he would run as a Republican for the South Carolina Fifth Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney. Mulvaney has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the next director of the White House Office on Management and Budget. If confirmed by the Senate, he would then step down from this seat in the House of Representatives.

Mullikin is a former Judge Advocate General attorney with the Army Reserve. In civilian life, his Mullikin Law Firm out of Camden advises businesses, organizations and government officials on energy laws and strategies.

“We’re talking about economic security, energy security, national security and for real change to be impactful: term limits in Washington,” he told South Carolina Radio Network in an exclusive interview before the announcement. “Bringing in fresh ideas from across the country on a more routine basis.”

Mullikin has led the South Carolina State Guard as a major general for the past two years. The Guard is officially a reserve state volunteer defense force. Members are often called into service to assist the National Guard during disasters or state emergencies.

State Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, said last month he would run for Mulvaney’s seat. Indian Land attorney Kris Wampler and anti-Common Core activist Sheri Few of Elgin have also announced runs for the Republican nomination should Mulvaney resign. Former SC GOP Chairman Chad Connelly has also indicated he is contemplating a run.

State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, announced Tuesday he would not seek the seat if it opens, electing to remain in the South Carolina Senate.