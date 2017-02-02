Judge denies bond for man accused of hitting Summerville officer with fleeing car

A judge Thursday denied bail for a man accused of striking a Summerville police officer with his car while trying to flee a checkpoint, leading police to shoot at him.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said 23-year-old Taylor Johnson was shot and injured in the incident. Both he and the officer received non-life threatening injuries, SLED said in a short news release. The officer has not been publicly identified.

Johnson is charged with attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of marijuana and giving false information to police.

SLED is investigating the incident, as it does for most police-involved shootings in South Carolina.

The agency said there is no dashcam footage of the incident, but at least one officer was wearing a body camera at the time. The Charleston Post & Courier quoted a witness who said Johnson’s car had pulled into a driveway when two officers walked up to it. The driver tried to leave, ignoring officers’ orders. The witness said the officers opened fire as the car tried to drive away.