South Carolina State University applauded for progress

Lawmakers this week praised South Carolina State University’s leaders for their work on improving conditions at the state’s only public historically-black school.

S.C. State officials were in Columbia this week and made their annual budget request before the Higher Education Subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee.

The university had gone through some tough financial times, including probation, low enrollment and near-bankruptcy. But now leaders say things have turned around for the school.

The Orangeburg Times and Democrat reports that the university is asking the state for $18.6 million for the upcoming budget year. The university originally requested $26.6 million, but university officials said that there are federal funds that are available to them.

Top priorities include making improvements campus-wide to information technology. The school requested $5 million in one-time money for IT changes and $450,000 in recurring funds.