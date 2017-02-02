State superintendent of education bill gets key S.C. Senate approval

A bill that would ask voters to decide if the South Carolina education superintendent should be appointed by the governor rather than elected statewide office as it is now received key support in the state Senate Wednesday.

State Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, said he backed the proposal after educational and experience requirements were added to the job. “The members of the Senate, we’ve come together both sides of the aisle and added the minimum of a master’s degree,” he said on the Senate floor Wednesday. “If we’re changing how we do that and stay consistent with choosing a superintendent, let’s get a person who has some experience.”

Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, also agreed that there had to be requirements and that the Senate had to look at the person appointed by the governor very closely before confirmation. “It’s exploring the nominee’s background and ensuring that person is qualified,” Massey said.

The measure will head to the House with another vote. If approved by the full General Assembly the question of amending the state constitution to appoint the superintendent would be put to referendum for voters to decide next year. If voters support, the change would not take effect until after the 2022 election.