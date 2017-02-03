SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Search crews have still not been able to find a security worker who went missing at a Berkeley County power plant Wednesday night.

— A 17-year-old is suing a Spartanburg school district and a former teacher he accused of assaulting him in her classroom.

— SC’s prisons agency is moving forward on efforts to install netting along fences at its high-security prisons to stop contraband throwovers.

— State lawmakers are considering a new bill that would toughen the penalties on looting during an evacuation.