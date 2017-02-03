USC law professor: Trump’s Supreme Court nominee a solid conservative

A law professor at the University of South Carolina says President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch could set a new tone on the bench.

Professor Joe Seiner told South Carolina Radio Network that Gorsuch can have an impact. “If he is approved, he is young at 49 years of age, so it would definitely change the dynamic of the court for decades to come,” Seiner said.

He said Gorsuch’s nomination is something the GOP can agree on. “He is pretty much consistently seen as having that conservative viewpoint. A very reliable, traditional conservative viewpoint,” said Seiner.

Seiner said the concern for Democrats about Gorsuch are the traditional issues at the center of their views and values. “These are things that relate to things like civil rights, things like equal protection. And what those would mean from someone who takes a very rigid approach to how the Constitution was interpreted,” Seiner said. “Those who are opposed to him differ mainly on his stance on particular issues.”

The 49 year-old Gorsuch is a federal appellate judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals. He was ogina;;y Tenth Circuit appointed by President George W. President in 2006. President Donald Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last year.