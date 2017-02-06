SCGOP Chairman says he won’t seek another term

The chairman of South Carolina’s Republican Party says he will not seek another term after four years at the helm.

SCGOP Chairman Matt Moore announced his decision to not seek a third term in a letter to party members on Saturday. His current two-year term ends with the state party convention in May. Moore was first hired as the state party’s executive director in 2011. He had previously served as director of the conservative group South Carolina Club for Growth. He was the youngest state party chairman for either of the primary political parties at the time of his first election in 2013 at age 31.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as state chairman. I still wake up every day feeling humbled and blessed to serve in such an important leadership role,” Moore stated in the letter. “I’m still excited about the future of the SCGOP. Yet with so many changes in state and national politics, I feel like now is the right time to hand over the office of state chairman to someone new. No one ‘owns’ any political office, including state chairman, and it should remain that way.”

Under his leadership, Republicans made further gains in the state, picking up a small number of legislative seats and reelecting then-Gov. Nikki Haley by a much larger margin in 2014 than her first election four years earlier.