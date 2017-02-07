Greenville County student diagnosed with viral meningitis

A Greenville County high school student has been diagnosed with viral meningitis.

Students at Wade Hampton High School were sent home with letters on Monday explaining what the difference is between viral meningitis and bacterial meningitis.

The Greenville News reports that the letter points out the recent death of a Pickens County student who had bacterial meningitis. Meningitis occurs when there is an inflammation of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), viral meningitis is the most common form of meningitis. The CDC said it is considered less dangerous because it is not an airborne disease and can only be transmitted by direct contact. Most individuals who get viral meningitis recover within a week to 10 days, according to the agency.

The school assured parents that an extra effort is being undertaken when it comes to cleaning commonly used items at the school.

According to the CDC symptoms of viral meningitis range from fever, headache, stiff neck, discomfort in bright conditions, confusion, drowsiness, nausea, and reduced eating and drinking.