SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC’s junior U.S. Sen. Tim Scott helped lead Republican efforts to confirm controversial new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

— U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson is sponsoring efforts to push tougher sanctions on North Korea over its desire to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles.

— A proposal that could raise the state gas tax by 10 cents per-gallon cleared a House subcommittee Tuesday.

— State legislators could move towards creating a new vaccine program for shingles.