Former Berkeley County corrections officer arrested for hitting inmate in groin

A former Berkeley County correctional officer has been charged with assault and battery, 3rd degree after investigators said she punched an inmate in the groin.

According to a State Law Enforcement Division affidavit, 37-year-old Devin Lopez struck the inmate with an open hand while she supervised him cleaning his cell in September 2014. She was fired five months later and an investigation turned over to SLED.

Lopez booked at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County on Monday.

Third degree assault and battery is a misdemeanor charge which carries a penalty of up to $500 in fines and 30 days in prison.

The inmate involved had been jailed at the time after his arrest on charges of resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public official.