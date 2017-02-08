SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A study committee has released its suggestions to help South Carolina overcome a $24 billion retirement fund gap.

— During his first press availability, Gov. Henry McMaster insisted any gas-tax hike to pay for road repairs must only be included as a “last resort.”

— A man shot by Cayce police officers earlier this week has been released from a hospital and taken to jail on weapons charges.

— The employee-owned parent company of Piggly Wiggly Carolinas says the grocery store chain is now essentially worthless.