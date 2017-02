Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— An effort to eventually raise South Carolina’s gas tax by 10 cents per gallon unanimously cleared the House budget committee.

— The Berkeley County School District’s chief financial officer has been fired over embezzlement accusations.

— The state Department of Insurance’s newest “Obamacare” numbers show enrollment is actually up in the state this year.

— The leader of the SC Senate is its latest member to have his portrait adorn the chamber.