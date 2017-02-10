India-based manufacturer to create 130 jobs at first American operations in Ridgeville

An India-based manufacturer and supplier of aluminum cast products will launch its first American operations in the Lowcountry.

Sundaram-Clayton Limited announced the new Dorchester County facility will create 130 new jobs the next five years. South Carolina’s Department of Commerce announced the company had purchased 50 acres in the Ridgeville Industrial Campus to house its new plant.

“The United States has always been an important market for us,” SCL Joint Managing Director Dr. Lakshmi Venu said in a statement. “Over the years, we have built strong partnerships with global OEMs in the region and have decided to set up a facility in the country to better support our customers here. Dorchester County in South Carolina offers certain strategic business advantages, including proximity to a high-quality port; a well-rounded transportation network; a young, well-educated, diverse workforce; and an excellent business environment.”

SCL is a holding company that supplies to automotive equipment manufacturers. The company says the new Ridgeville plant will make aluminum high-pressure die-cast products and permanent mold gravity cast parts.

The state Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The Department of Commerce also awarded Dorchester County a $1.1 million grant to assist with the costs of real property improvements for SCL’s $50 million investment.