SC state senator thinks eclipse will be great learning experience

A state senator thinks it would be great if students are in the classroom to experience a solar eclipse when it makes its way through South Carolina in August.

State Sen. Greg Hembree, R- Horry, introduced a resolution Thursday that allows local school districts to start the next school year early so they will be able to show the August 21, 2017 eclipse.

“This is a one year resolution that would allow school districts to start school two days early,” Hembree said on the floor of the Senate Thursday. “So they can kind of get prepared, get settled in and hopefully use the solar eclipse as a learning experience.”

“The eclipse is going to go across the state of South Carolina leaving at McClellanville. That will be the last place in the United States it will pass,” Hembree said.

The resolution allows school districts to start classes for the 2017-2018 school year as early as Thursday August 17.

On Monday, August 21 the eclipse will enter South Carolina at 2:36 pm and pass through the state in roughly 13 minutes.