SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The state Senate has passed a bill with stricter penalties for anyone who intentionally kills or injures a law enforcement animal.

— Authorities have shut down a Chester County plant after listeria was found in its products sold under the Ruth’s Salads name.

— Michael Slager’s attorneys are again asking that video of the Walter Scott shooting not be shown at his federal trial.

— A state senator wants students to be in the classroom to experience a rare solar eclipse when it makes its way through SC in August.