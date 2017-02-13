South Carolina Radio Network

Congressman Duncan files bill that seeks to deport foreigners on terrorist watch list

A South Carolina congressman is proposing legislation that would deport from the United States non-citizens who are on a terrorist watch list.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan (File)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, introduced the Terrorist Deportation Act. The Anderson Independent-Mail reports that under his proposed legislation anyone who is not a U.S. citizen or permanent resident would face required deportation hearings if that individual’s name appears on the Terrorist Screening Database.

About 1 million people worldwide are listed on the database. However, of that number only five percent of them are U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

Duncan filed a similar bill in September that died after being assigned to a subcommittee. He told reporters Monday he believes the legislation stands a better chance of passing this time around with the Trump Administration.

“If you really look at the number of people that are on the ‘no fly’ list… a huge proportion of those are non-citizens,” he said shortly before boarding a flight to Washington. “It just makes sense to remove a potential threat.”

Ten GOP House members are co-sponsoring Duncan’s bill. Including fellow South Carolina Congressman Joe Wilson, R-Lexington.  However, other Republicans oppose the idea unless those on the list who are not charged with any crime be given a chance to fight their deportation in court.

If passed and signed in to law the legislation could mean that 80,000 people could deported from the United States.


