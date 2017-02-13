Filing for candidates is underway to replace Corley’s seat in SC House

Filing for candidates is underway for the South Carolina House District 84 special election, vacant ever since its previous officeholder resigned to face domestic violence-related charges.

The Aiken Standard reports at least two candidates have publicly announced that they will likely run for the seat in western Aiken County.

The seat was held by former Rep. Chris Corley, R-Graniteville, who resigned in January after being indicted on felony domestic violence and weapons charges.

Candidates who have declared their candidacies for the seat are Republican Aiken County Council Chairman Ronnie Young and independent Jennifer Lariscey.

If a primary is needed, it would be held on April 11. Any runoff would be held two weeks later. The special election is scheduled to be held May 30.

Interested candidates have until noon on Feb. 21 to file. Voter registration deadline for the special election is April 30. For more information on the special election, and candidate filing visit scvotes.org.