SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— This week could be a very big one for Boeing’s North Charleston plant: rumors suggest President Trump could be visiting on Friday.

— Meanwhile, Boeing workers will decide Wednesday if they wish to unionize and seek collective bargaining.

— The former chairman of South Carolina’s Republican Party is the latest candidate to say he’ll run for U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney’s seat.

— Kershaw County deputies are trying to find a suspect who shot a man at an Elgin funeral Sunday night.